https://defiantamerica.com/black-man-tries-to-rob-asian-ladys-purse-in-brooklyn-chinatown-receive-instant-justice-by-the-local-residents/

Justice, Almost Get Butt-Kebabbed

A black man who tried to rob an Asian lady of her purse was surrounded by locals in Brooklyn Chinatown.

He was pushed and smacked and eventually, his pants fall down, exposing his bare backside. An Asian local actually tries to ram-rod a broomstick in his derrière.

The video later shows that many Chinese people immediately surrounded the man. Once that happened, they attacked the man with a broomstick and pushed him across the street.

Video below:

This incident comes after 58-year-old Than Htwe was placed in a coma and underwent brain surgery over the weekend after falling down a flight of subway stairs after a mugger attempted to rob her and her son. Doctors say that her injuries are so severe that she may never wake up.

There have been over 6600 anti-Asian hate incidents across the country between March 2020 and March of this year, with the rate in New York City up 335% from last year.

The news comes amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes nationwide this year. Last month, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State University San Bernardino reported that hate crimes against Asians in 16 of the nation’s largest cities and counties were up 164% since the same time last year.

The NYPD is investigating the matter to see if the woman was targeted due to their race. No arrests have been made.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Social media censorship is suppressing the truth about the dangers of globalism and brutal cultures infiltrating the west. Please share this article wherever you can. It is the only way we can work around their censorship and ensure people receive news about issues that Democrats and the mainstream media suppress. Scroll down to leave a comment below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

