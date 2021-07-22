https://www.oann.com/atp-roundup-no-2-roberto-bautista-agut-upset-in-switzerland/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=atp-roundup-no-2-roberto-bautista-agut-upset-in-switzerland



July 22, 2021

Arthur Rinderknech upset second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-2, 6-4 at the Swiss Open Gstaad on Wednesday.

The Frenchman advanced to the quarterfinals in one hour, 34 minutes on the strength of eight aces and a first-serve winning percentage of 79 percent. In defeating Bautista Agut, ranked No. 16 in the world, Rinderknech posted his second career win over a top 20 player.

Next up for Rinderknech is Laslo Djere of Serbia, who defeated qualifier Zizou Bergs of Belgium 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

In another upset, Hugo Gaston of France ousted fifth-seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-0, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3) to reach his first ATP Tour quarterfinal. He’ll face Cristian Garin of Chile, the fourth seed, who defeated Australian Marc Polmans 6-3, 6-0.

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain survived a challenge from home-country wild card Duje Ajdukovic 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals in Umag, Croatia.

Ramos-Vinolas broke his seven-match losing streak with the win. In the quarterfinals, he will meet Stefano Travaglia of Italy, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Carlos Taberner of Spain.

Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France reached his third quarterfinal of the year by defeating Italian qualifier Alessandro Giannessi 7-6 (4), 6-4. He will face Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Damir Dzumhur, who beat Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 6-1.

Mifel Open

Second-seeded John Isner of the United States fired 25 aces while pulling out a 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (5) win over Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy in the second round at Los Cabos, Mexico.

Isner won 50 of his 55 first-serve points. Each player lost his serve just once. The only break points of the match came in the second game, when Donskoy erased three Isner break opportunities to hold serve.

Joining Isner in the quarterfinals after earning second-round wins were top-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain, fifth-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia, sixth-seeded Steve Johnson of the United States, Alex Bolt of Australia and U.S. qualifier Ernesto Escobedo. Brandon Nakashima upset fourth-seeded Sam Querrey in an all-U.S. matchup.

Third-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States edged Ukraine’s Ilya Marchenko 6-1, 6-7 (9), 7-5, finally prevailing on his seventh match point.

