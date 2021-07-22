https://therightscoop.com/watch-aurora-police-releases-video-of-3-black-suspects-attacking-and-strangling-an-officer-during-vehicle-stop/

Last night the Aurora, Illinois Police Department released this video showing three black suspects, one male and two females, attacking and strangling a police officer during a routine vehicle stop. It ends with all of them being charged with attempted murder:







Here’s the write-up from the police department on what happened in the video on the night of June 21st:

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, an Aurora Police officer performed a traffic stop on a car that rolled through a stop sign. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver began yelling obscenities out the window. The officer also observed two other passengers in the vehicle. Moments later, the rear passenger exited the vehicle. The officer ordered her back into the car several times before informing her that she was under arrest for obstructing. However, before the rear passenger was in custody, the driver also exited the vehicle, continued yelling obscenities, and started approaching the officer at the rear of the car. The driver told the officer that he would fight him if he touched the rear female passenger. The officer informed the driver that he was also under arrest for obstructing. At that moment, the driver took off running, and the officer ran after him. The two passengers also followed the officer yelling obscenities. The female rear passenger approached the officer as they ran, the officer turned around and grabbed her arm to take her into custody, but she slipped out of his grip. The two female passengers then began striking the officer with closed fists and kicking his body and head. The officer heard a male’s voice and then was struck repeatedly in the head from several angles. The rear female passenger placed her forearm around the officer’s neck and applied significant force to his windpipe, causing him to lose the ability to breathe. A short time later, additional officers arrived and placed the subjects into custody.

In the video it shows that while one female was trying to strangle the officer, the other was sitting on his head to immobilize him. Other officers arrived at that time and rescued the officer and all were arrested.

After an investigation, these thugs are all facing attempted first degree murder charges:

Detectives from Aurora Police’s Investigations Division responded to the scene, interviewed the subjects, and gathered numerous pieces of evidence. Detectives presented the case to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and they initially authorized numerous felony charges against the three suspects. The investigation continued and on Friday, July 16th, the Kane County State’s Attorney presented the facts and evidence of the case to a Grand Jury, and they indicted the three suspects on upgraded charges of attempted murder. Sheba Taylor, 26, was indicted on the following felony charges:

One count of Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X)

Two counts of Aggravated Battery (Class 2 Felony)

Four counts of Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony)

One count of Aggravated Assault (Class 4 Felony)

One count Resisting a Peace Officer (Class 4 Felony) Jennifer Taylor, 24, was indicted on the following felony charges:

One count of Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X)

Two counts of Aggravated Battery (Class 2 Felony)

Four counts of Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony)

One count of Aggravated Assault (Class 4 Felony)

One count Resisting a Peace Officer (Class 4 Felony) Paul Sherrod Taylor, 28, was indicted on the following felony charges:

One count of Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X)

Two counts of Aggravated Battery (Class 2 Felony)

Four counts of Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony)

One count of Threatening a Public Official (Class 3 Felony)

One count of Aggravated Assault (Class 4 Felony)

One count Resisting a Peace Officer (Class 4 Felony)

Only the driver would have gotten a ticket for not stopping at a stop sign, assuming his license and insurance were in order. But instead they are all being charged with murder because they are nothing but anti-cop thugs.

This officer is lucky. If his fellow officers hadn’t arrived when they did, he might not be alive today. This is just more evidence of how police officers risk their lives every day they put on that uniform. It’s also evidence of the toxic anti-cop atmosphere that breeds violent contempt for police officers who are just doing their job and doing it well.

