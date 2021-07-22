https://bongino.com/biden-admits-he-wants-to-ban-some-types-of-handguns/

During last night’s CNN town hall that barely anyone tuned into watch, Joe Biden confirmed that the types of firearms he wants to ban extends beyond so-called “assault weapons” to handguns too.

According to American Military News:

Biden said that he is “continuing to push to eliminate” 9mm handguns, in addition to rifles, that are able to fire multiple rounds. “I’m the only guy that ever got — passed legislation when I was a senator to make sure we eliminated assault weapons,” the president said. “The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous.” “I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things, but I’m not likely to get that done in the near term,” Biden continued.

It was inevitable that the gun control crowd would eventually publicly come for handguns, which they’ve long wanted to do anyway. The only reason that they ever focused their calls for gun control on “assault” weapons is because they’re aware that the polling is more favorable when it comes to bans on “scary” guns. The recent national violent crime would force Democrats to admit that defunding police departments last year in major cities was an absurd idea, so guns are becoming the scapegoat once again.

Matt Palumbo is the author of Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York, Debunk This: Shattering Liberal Lies, and Spygate

Don’t miss The Dan Bongino Show

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

