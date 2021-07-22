https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/video-proof-biden-wants-to-ban-handguns/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Biden is looking to get rid of everything from 9mm pistols to rifles

“The idea that you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon whether it’s a 9mm, pistol or whether it’s a riffle is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate those things, but I’m not lucky enough to get that done in a near term.”