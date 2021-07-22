https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/video-proof-biden-wants-to-ban-handguns/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Biden is looking to get rid of everything from 9mm pistols to rifles
“The idea that you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon whether it’s a 9mm, pistol or whether it’s a riffle is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate those things, but I’m not lucky enough to get that done in a near term.”
They’re not hiding their intentions. Joe Biden says he wants to ban handguns — not merely AR-15s like their previous dishonest talking points suggested. Watch Biden stumble through this town hall answer. pic.twitter.com/DI3CDTN1wL
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 22, 2021