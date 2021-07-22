https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-says-cdc-likely-to-extend-school-mask-guidance-to-children-under-12_3913184.html

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is likely to extend its current mask-wearing guidance to children under the age of 12 when they return to school in the fall.

“The CDC is going to say that what we should do is, everyone under the age of 12 should probably be wearing a mask in school,” Biden told a town hall in Cincinnati, Ohio. “That’s probably what’s going to happen. Secondly, those over the age of 12 who are able to get vaccinated—if you’re vaccinated, you shouldn’t wear a mask. If you aren’t vaccinated, you should be wearing a mask.”

The CDC currently recommends that “masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.” Children who are under the age of 12 are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC.

Biden said that children under the age of 12 would be able to get vaccinated “soon.”

Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech launched trials of their COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 in March, the results of which are expected from the pharmaceutical companies in the fall.

“They’re not promising me any specific date, but my expectation, talking to the scientists, is that sometimes, maybe in the beginning of the school year, at the end of August, beginning of September, October, you’ll get a final approval” for vaccinating children, the president said on Wednesday.

“I do not tell any scientists what they should do. I do not interfere,” Biden added.

His remarks come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

The Delta variant of the CCP virus is believed to be more transmissible than other strains of the virus and is becoming the leading COVID-19 strain in many countries. The CDC said on July 6 that the Delta variant is now likely the dominant strain in the United States, currently accounting for more than half of all recorded COVID-19 cases.

A CDC spokesperson said that the variant’s prevalence in the United States has grown from 30.4 percent of all cases for the period ending June 19 to 51.7 percent during the period from June 20 to July 3.

Read More Former Surgeon General Says CDC Was ‘Premature’ in Relaxing Mask Guidance

Mask wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic has become a hot button issue, with some questioning the side effects of facial coverings and others opposing mandates on grounds of personal liberty. Advocates, on the other hand, have broadly taken a better-safe-than-sorry approach in the face of disputed efficacy studies, while generally viewing mandates as a minor inconvenience that helps protect people who are prone to serious complications if they get infected.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on July 19 issued updated guidelines for school reopening, urging all staff and children over the age of 2 to wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The AAP said that the policy would protect the unvaccinated as much of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccines.

Senators in New Jersey, meanwhile, held a hearing earlier this month to explore the efficacy and negative effects of forcing children to wear face masks in schools, and said they believed that the scientific evidence doesn’t support such mandates.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

