“In New Orleans, everything is a good idea,” wrote Bob Dylan, offering the city’s architectural quirks as evidence. It’s still true, and a flurry of new hotels there blend whimsy, eclectic grandeur and funky design to charming effect. And after a crushing year for tourism, a steady stream of visitors is now coming back to enjoy them.
“It’s probably improving faster than we thought it would,” said Mark Romig, chief marketing officer of New Orleans & Company. Two of spring’s musical highlights have been rescheduled for fall – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the French Quarter Festival – and Romig’s organization is fielding inquiries for trips well into 2022.