http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/jvU9clQW3z0/bill-to-strip-social-media-of-protections-for-health-misinformation-11626976800

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says the bill ‘will hold online platforms accountable for the spread of health-related misinformation.’

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...