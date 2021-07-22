https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/07/22/watch-video-captures-shooting-of-one-year-old-girl-in-mothers-arms-n1464009

Philadelphia is seeing a shocking increase in the number of shootings in recent weeks. According to authorities, there were 40 shootings just last weekend.

One of those shootings occurred at a deli where assailants in a white Jeep drove by and opened fire trying to take out a 26-year-old man.

With bullets flying all over the store, a one-year-old little girl cradled in her mother’s arms was shot in the leg. The video was obtained by ABC affiliate WPVI-TV.

Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales couldn’t contain his outrage.

“This goes to show that there are a lot of guns on the street, and you have folks who are not afraid to use these guns, and they don’t care who’s around when they use these guns,” Dales said.

New York Post:

The baby is among at least 123 kids who have been shot so far in the city this year — including 21 who died — as Philly battles a gun scourge, WPVI said. The owner of the bodega where Saturday’s shooting occurred told the outlet, “The day when that happened, that night, I couldn’t even sleep because my mind was still hearing that voice, that crying of that moment.”

The child is in stable condition in a local hospital. The 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in police custody.

Cops are still searching for the white Jeep seen fleeing the scene.

In Chicago, a 14-year-old was shot and killed while nine others were wounded in a wild shooting spree in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

NBC5:

According to Chicago police, the shootings took place three blocks apart. The first was reported at approximately 6:01 p.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Christiana, according to Area 4 Deputy Chief Ernest Cato. In that shooting, a total of five victims were hit, including a 14-year-old boy. The teen was struck in the head by gunfire, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 16-year-old boy was also shot in the head, and he was taken to area hospital, where he is in grave condition, according to police.

The second shooting occurred about 10 minutes later, three blocks away. A hail of bullets hit a group of teenagers and an older man.

What is there to say when children are gunned down? Perhaps the cities’ radical Soros-backed district attorneys — Larry Krasner and Kim Foxx — would explain to the parents of the killed and injured that going easy on criminals is for the greater good. Maybe they’ll blame the parents for not being woke enough.

Eventually, citizens will have had enough and throw the lunatics out of office. Until then, it’s only going to get worse.

