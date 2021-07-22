https://hannity.com/media-room/border-chaos-video-shows-migrants-being-escorted-across-the-border-placed-in-waiting-federal-vans/

BORDER CHAOS: 500 Pounds of Mexican METH Discovered in ‘DISNEY’ Figurines

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.11.18

The Drug Enforcement Agency discovered over $2 million worth of smuggled Mexican methamphetamines hidden inside Disney character figurines Wednesday; calling the haul the biggest “meth bust” in the Atlanta region.

According to DEA officials, the drugs were hidden inside over 500 figurines meant to look like beloved Disney characters such as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

“DEA Atlanta Division Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy says the meth originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta,” writes a local CBS affiliate. “He says another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted and is believed to have been intended as a decoy.”

The discovery comes as President Trump pledges to crackdown on human trafficking and drug smuggling at the United States’ southern border; vowing last week to deploy the National Guard to help secure the region.