What Is an Incel?

The word “incel” is short for “involuntarily celibate.” It’s a guy who, much like the U.S. women’s soccer team, can’t seem to score. They are professionals at not getting some. They are unattractive, angry, and organized.

Absurd Nerd Herd

Tres Genco, 21, was arrested and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime (killing women), which is punishable by up to life in prison, and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, which is punishable by up to 10 years.

A quick tour of Tres Genco’s Twitter page shows us that he is a fairly unattractive nerd. He follows 300 people, almost all of whom are major science geeks, neuroengineers, neurophysiologists, and neurosurgeons. He also follows Gropey Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. No wonder he can’t find a woman.

He also proudly displays his new pink sneakers and a pic of him with that stupid Instagram filter that women use to add rabbit ears and noses to their faces. Maybe women aren’t the problem. This guy is walking birth control.

Tres Genco, 21, began working on his plot about two years ago after enlisting in the Army and stocking up on weapons and tactical gear, including a machine gun and multiple boxes of ammunition, according to the Justice Department. https://t.co/p2Bl0beAtJ — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) July 22, 2021

Tres Genco is part of an online incel community, where he and other serial self-abusers bemoan that fact that chicks don’t dig them, what with their pink sneakers, incognito whipping belts, and collections of anime porn. The problem is when one of these losers decides to get violent.

Creeper of the Year

In an online post, Genco talked about how he sprayed “some foids and couples” with orange juice in a water gun. “Foid” is short for “femoid,” which is incel talk for a woman. He used orange juice because master-incel Elliot Rodger did the same thing just before he murdered six people and injured another 14 at a University of California, Santa Barbara sorority house. Sorority chicks are the enemy of the incel.

The presumably virginal Genco also allegedly wrote a manifesto in which he stated he would slaughter women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge” and referred to death as the “great equalizer.”

He wrote in a note that his plan was to kill 3,000 women. That same day he did a web search of a sorority at an Ohio University, wasting time he could have used to get a better haircut and some shoes that are any color but pink.

Genco gathered quite a selection of equipment for his murder spree: one 9mm Glock with the serial number removed, tons of ammo, a bullet-proof vest, tactical gloves, a creepy skull face mask, one Bowie knife, and a machine gun he is not licensed to own. He also sought military training. Genco attended Army basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, from August through December 2019. Perhaps he should have just read “The Game.”

In January 2020, Genco wrote a manifesto titled “Isolated,” which he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal.” Genco signed the document, “Your hopeful friend and murderer.”

