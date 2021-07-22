https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/22/byron-york-sums-up-the-white-houses-tortured-case-for-how-well-know-hunter-bidens-art-sales-are-on-the-up-and-up/

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki provided even more spin on the story of Hunter Biden’s art sales. Earlier this month Psaki told reporters that the identities of any buyers would not be known to Hunter or his father, the president. Then these kinds of reports started to drop:

Hunter Biden expected to meet with potential art buyers before anonymous sales https://t.co/YgY17YaJDH — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2021

After that it was spin time at the presser:

Jen Psaki tries to spin Hunter Biden’s face-to-face meetings with prospective buyers of his art: “Hunter Biden, just like any child of a president, should be able to pursue their professions and their passions.” pic.twitter.com/871FI8U9PW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2021

“Child”? Please.

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York summed up what the Biden White House hopes everybody is thinking:

The White House’s tortured case that Hunter Biden can talk to prospective art buyers, never discuss sales, leave it to the gallery to protect everyone’s ethics, collect the money, and nobody will ever know who did what. From today’s WH briefing: pic.twitter.com/RtxM6xYxmg — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 22, 2021

Well, who wouldn’t be convinced by that ironclad guarantee of ethical purity?

No way any son of a Republican President could get away with this. The MSM is a joke. https://t.co/xrMwnmXhgp — Jon (@Jon14644688) July 23, 2021

It helps that the media will turn a blind eye. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) July 23, 2021

At the briefing, Psaki called it Hunter Biden’s “profession,” which has apparently replaced “lawyer” or “Burisma board member.”

I can’t wait for Hunter Biden’s paintings to go on sale in 2024. I’m thinking they’ll be worth about 50 cents by then. https://t.co/rvJ5PR1j6e — Republican Jew – Wood Veneer Expert (@EzraDrissman) July 23, 2021

They’d be worth less than 50 cents now if he wasn’t the son of the president.

Wow. I remember when stores stopped carrying #Ivanka’s clothes. I liked those clothes. https://t.co/UtrURwDglz — Eileen Marie (@EQZAK) July 23, 2021

Can you imagine the 24/7 freakout if Trump were in office and one of his children suddenly had a high-paying art career?

