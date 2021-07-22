https://www.dailywire.com/news/california-gives-female-inmates-condoms-plan-b-after-state-forces-them-to-stay-with-transgenders

The state of California is reportedly offering contraceptives — including Plan B — to female inmates forced to stay with men identifying as “transgender.”

As The Daily Wire reported last September, inmates in California are now housed according to their self-proclaimed gender identity. SB 132 — signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) — states that prison officers must privately ask inmates in the intake process if they identify as transgender, nonbinary, or intersex. Inmates can then request a move to the facility that houses other inmates in line with their preferred identity.

The Women’s Liberation Front — a left-wing feminist organization that opposes gender identity legislation due to its negative effects upon women and children — revealed that corrections facilities are now offering contraceptives as a result of the policy:

Women incarcerated in California’s largest women’s prison are describing the conditions as “a nightmare’s worst nightmare” after the introduction of new pregnancy resources in the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) medical clinics. The new resources are a tacit admission by officials that women should expect to be raped when housed in prison with men, where all sex is considered non-consensual by default within the system. New posters recently appeared in medical rooms outlining the options available to “pregnant people” in prison, including prenatal care, abortion, and adoption. The poster also declares that women have the right to “contraceptive counseling and your choice of birth control methods by a licensed health care provider within 60-180 days prior to scheduled release date.” However, the only methods available to incarcerated women to prevent pregnancy are condoms, which appeared shortly after the men, and Plan B emergency contraceptives.

Though it mainly seeks to prevent ovulation, Plan B can prevent the implantation of a fertilized egg to the uterus, thereby ending a preborn baby’s life.

Before the prison bill passed in September, pregnancies among incarcerated women were “vanishingly rare” in California women’s prisons, according to the Women’s Liberation Front. Inmates who enter prison while pregnant are usually held in separate facilities until they give birth.

As The Los Angeles Times reported in April, hundreds of male inmates have asked to be relocated to females’ facilities:

The demand has been high, with 261 requests for transfers since SB 132 took effect Jan. 1, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. It’s the start of a hugely sensitive operation playing out in one of the largest prison systems in the country. So far, the prison system has transferred four inmates to the Chowchilla women’s prison, approved 21 gender-based housing requests and denied none. Of the 261 requests, all but six asked to be housed at a women’s facility.

One inmate told The Los Angeles Times that staffers have been preparing for the reality of pregnancies following the law’s passage: “They say we’re going to need a facility that’s going to be like a maternity ward. They say we’re going to have an inmate program where inmates become nannies.”

