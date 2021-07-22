https://www.theblaze.com/news/chelsea-handler-rips-white-men-for-complaining-about-cancel-culture-say-you-re-sorry-why-s-that-so-f-ing-hard

Comedienne Chelsea Handler slammed white people — specifically white males — who complain about cancel culture rather than do something to fix the issues that, in her mind, have brought the movement upon our society.

What are the details?

Handler made the remarks during Alexandra Cooper’s weekly “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

As highlighted by

Mediaite, Handler said, “I think that when people make an apology, and it’s sincere, that that should count for something. And the people that aren’t apologizing need to understand why they need to apologize and actually address the issue head-on instead of trying to get back in under the door.”

“All you have to do is say you’re sorry and mean it,” she snapped. “Why’s that so f***ing hard?”

She added that “white men” are the biggest perpetrators of refusing to apologize and committing atrocities against women.

“‘Why’s the f***ing party over?” she sarcastically quoted white men as saying. “‘We can’t rape you guys anymore? You gonna tell on us?”



Handler concluded, “If you’re a man talking to a woman about sexism, or if you’re a white person talking to a person of color about racism, the only responses are ‘Thank you. Thank you for telling me, thank you for spending your time explaining this to me, and I’m sorry I didn’t know better.'”

You can listen to her remarks here.

What else?

Earlier in July, Handler told New York Times Opinion podcast host Kara Swisher that she believes society is in the midst of a “social justice and racial justice movement” and that “white guys” still aren’t “getting the message” of the movements.

“There’s tons to play with and tons to talk about,” she added. “And we’re all kind of saying goodbye to so many of the things that we’re so accustomed to doing, having to say goodbye to words that you used to think were OK, having to say goodbye to phrases and ways to describe things that you think were OK, having to say goodbye to men for a while because they’re on probation. And until they’ve proven to us that there are more good ones than bad ones, there’s one big group we’re still able to make fun of. And that’s white guys who don’t seem to be getting the message of the movement that’s happening.”

She added that though she, herself, has said offensive things in the past in comedy skits, she’s had an “evolution,” which excuses her from having to experience the rigors of cancel culture.

“There’s an evolution with everybody. And the problem with a lot of these men that have been canceled is they’re not sincerely apologizing, you know?” Handler insisted. “My therapy, my whole thing has been on public record. I’m not pretending or faking or saying, ‘Oh, I’m sorry,’ after the fact. I actually have had an evolution. I do want to be kinder and gentler. I want my jokes to not be reflective of a time in my life that I wasn’t aware of how they impact people.”

Handler concluded the interview by saying that she believes the world is entering a renaissance period for “letting loose” and healing.

“I’m focusing on that and being positive vibe, and also telling men to get their f***ing s*** together before this is over,” she warned. “I had a guy ask me the other day, ‘Well, can we still open the door for you?’ I was like, ‘You know what? It’s questions like that.’ Yes, yes, you guys have been raping us since the beginning of time, so the least you could f***ing do is open the door. That’s the least you could do. And don’t ask questions that are that defensive. When we’re telling you that we’ve been treated unfairly forever, your answer can’t be, like, ‘Well, can we open the door for you?’ I mean, that’s the kind of s*** I’m dealing with.”

