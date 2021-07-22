https://www.dailywire.com/news/chicago-violence-three-mass-shootings-in-six-hours-leave-at-least-1-dead-28-wounded

At least one person was killed and more than two dozen people were wounded in three mass shootings over the course of six hours in Chicago, including one mass shooting involving a party bus that took place in the city’s tony Lincoln Park neighborhood, not far from tourist attractions.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Wednesday saw two mass attacks “within minutes of each other” on the city’s west side, followed by the shocking drive-by attack in Lincoln Park, just north of the city’s downtown business district, and near the famed Second City theater and other notable landmarks.

The three mass shootings on Wednesday bring the city’s mass shooting total to 34.

“A 14-year-old boy was killed and 28 other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday as the city was hit by three mass shootings in a single day,” the Sun-Times reported. “The boy was shot along with four other people in North Lawndale shortly after 6 p.m. Minutes later, a few blocks away, five people were shot outside Theodore Herzl Elementary School. Shortly before midnight, 8 people traveling on a party bus were shot in Lincoln Park.”

Teenagers and young men were the primary victims in the west side shootings, which left the 14-year-old dead and a 16-year-old in grave condition.

“In the first mass shooting Wednesday, two teenage boys and three men were at the corner of Douglas and Christiana when someone opened fire, police said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” the Sun-Times noted. “Minutes later, three teens and two other people were shot just blocks away outside Theodore Herzl Elementary School near Douglas Boulevard and Ridgeway Avenue.”

“In the third shooting involving the party bus, which occurred just before midnight in Lincoln Park, someone in a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up alongside the vehicle and opened fire,” Fox News reported. “The victims in the attack ranged in age from 23 to 52, and are currently in good to serious conditions at local hospitals.”

Nearly thirty people were wounded in shooting incidents across the city Wednesday, even as police claim they are putting greater emphasis on intercepting illegal gun trafficking they say is responsible for the spike in violence that has gripped the city for more than a year. Although the official counts, through the Chicago Tribune, are updated weekly, it appears Chicago has seen around 400 people shot and killed and 2,000 people shot and wounded.

Earlier this week, the Chicago Police Superintendent announced that Chicago police would put together a gun trafficking task force tasked with rooting out illegal gun supply lines from states with more lenient gun laws than those in force in Chicago. The strategy is in line with the Biden administration’s approach; President Joe Biden suggested that Chicago’s crime was the result of unfettered access to illegal weapons, even though that problem appears to predate Chicago’s current issues with violence.

