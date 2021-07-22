https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60fa3ec0bbafd42ff58851b7
American Gulag — More than 500 Americans have been arrested by the FBI for the Jan. 6 protests including hundreds of Americans whose only crime was walking into an open building. Dozens are still he…
The mainly female volunteers who fan out across Mexico to hunt for the bodies of murdered relatives are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government’s promise to help them …
For years, Democrats and their cable news echo chamber conjured up and broadly disseminated the most lurid and patently ludicrous rumors about former President……
On Thursday, Italy joined France and became the second European country to impose Soviet-style restrictions on its citizens. Italy mandated their version of a vaccine passport today, called the ‘green…