July 23, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China launched an anti-dumping investigation on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea and the European Union on July 23, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

The probe follows the expiry of anti-dumping tariffs in place for five years since July 23, 2016. The new review will be concluded before July 23, 2022, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

