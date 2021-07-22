https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/china-refuses-work-w-h-o-second-phase-investigation-lab-leak-theory/

Communist China has refused to join with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) second phase investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to concentrate on the likelihood that the epidemic began in a Chinese laboratory.

“In some aspects, the WHO’s plan for next phase of investigation of the coronavirus origin doesn’t respect common sense, and it’s against science. It’s impossible for us to accept such a plan,” Zeng Yixin, deputy head of China’s National Health Commission, said.

“We hope the WHO would seriously review the considerations and suggestions made by Chinese experts and truly treat the origin tracing of the COVID-19 virus as a scientific matter, and get rid of political interference,” Zeng added.

Zeng tried to claim that “no worker or researcher at the WIV got infected by coronavirus,” without having evidence and even with a report from The Wall Street Journal earlier this year that three workers at the lab had become ill with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 shortly before China confirmed the first cases in the pandemic.

“The details of the reporting go beyond a State Department fact sheet, issued during the final days of the Trump administration, which said that several researchers at the lab, a center for the study of coronaviruses and other pathogens, became sick in autumn 2019 ‘with symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness,’” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

“The disclosure of the number of researchers, the timing of their illnesses and their hospital visits come on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organization’s decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into Covid-19’s origins,” the outlet added.

The first documented case of the coronavirus was reported on December 8, 2019, according to China. Chinese authorities have consistently denied that the epidemic began at the Wuhan facility, where Chinese experts studied bat coronaviruses. The South China Morning Post stated in March 2020 that the first confirmed case of COVID-19 occurred on November 17, 2019, according to Chinese official data reviewed by the outlet.

David Asher, the former State Department lead investigator who led the Task Force investigating the origins of the COVID-19 virus, has worked on some of the US government’s “most classified intelligence investigations” for both Democratic and Republican administrations. Asher said, he’s “very doubtful that three people in highly protected circumstances” that three individuals working on coronaviruses got ill enough with influenza-like symptoms to be hospitalized in “severe conditions all in the same week, and it didn’t have anything to do with the coronavirus.”

The WHO is now requesting that Chinese laboratories in the area where the first instances of COVID-19 were discovered be subjected to “audits.”

According to the Washington Post, WHO will revise a joint study with China on the pandemic’s beginnings to “clarify that the first family cluster was not linked to the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan” in response to questions from the publication.

The newest development comes as the Biden administration officially admits that the probability that the epidemic began in a Chinese laboratory is now at least as possible as the idea that it began in nature, according to Daily Wire.

According to Asher telling Fox News, biostatisticians from the US government estimated that the chances of the coronavirus developing spontaneously are “one in 13 billion.”

