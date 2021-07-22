https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/cleveland-indians-baseball-team-changes-name-guardians?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Cleveland Indians professional baseball teams said Friday it has changed its name to the Guardians.

The baseball club announced the team’s new name with a video highlighting the history of Cleveland, as reported by local Fox 8 TV.

The team had been under pressure for years to changes its name, amid criticism about it was offensive to Native Americans.

The National Football League team in Washington, D.C., recent changed its name from the Washington Redskins to the Washington Football team, amid such calls for change.

