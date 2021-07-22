

CNN’s medical health expert Dr. Leana Wen was the former health commissioner in the city of Baltimore. But now she’s the outlet’s talking head of laying out an agenda for everyday life.

What she said today on the program is a repeat of Wen’s message from last month.

CNN medical advisor continues campaign for vaccine passports and universal masking pic.twitter.com/ND52HAkmeB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 22, 2021

“Right? I think it depends on the circumstance. So if you’re going to the grocery store, and the grocery store doesn’t have the capacity to enforce some kind of proof of vaccination, then they have to say that indoor masking needs to apply, because we don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not.”

It was back in April that Leana Wen made headlines for suggesting on-air that Americans need to have their freedoms withheld until they get vaccinated.

Wen’s next statement alluded to the situation seen in California’s school system. It was announced earlier this month that everyone regardless of vaccination status will have to mask up for the sake of equality.

“The same thing for schools. Schools, you can’t expect the teacher in every school to be asking ‘well you’re not wearing a mask so are you vaccinated or not?’ And so that’s the case, everyone should be wearing masks. But I can imagine there are already concert venues or workplaces that are saying ‘if you are not vaccinated, you can’t come, or you have to get a negative test.’ And that’s what’s needed in order to really incentivize vaccines at this point.”

The Biden administration has called it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” in both the CDC’s meetings as well as comments made by Biden himself.