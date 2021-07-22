https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/22/cnns-brian-stelter-outs-tucker-carlson-for-using-one-email-from-one-of-4000-staffers-about-the-vaccine-being-the-carrot-on-the-stick/

If Tucker Carson went off the air — which is unlikely, seeing as he tops the cable news rating every night by a wide margin — would CNN’s Brian Stelter have anything to write about? We missed the segment, but apparently, Carlson did a bit on someone from CNN sending a mail about vaccine hesitancy and how “the carrot is no longer going to work.”

(For what it’s worth, CNN contributor Dr. Leana Wen asked on April 1 what the carrot on the stick was going to be if people in states like Texas and Mississippi were already free to live their lives. What could the government dangle in front of them?)

Stelter doesn’t deny the email; he just points out that it was one email from one of 4,000 CNN staffers.

Seriously, 4,000 staffers?

