If Tucker Carson went off the air — which is unlikely, seeing as he tops the cable news rating every night by a wide margin — would CNN’s Brian Stelter have anything to write about? We missed the segment, but apparently, Carlson did a bit on someone from CNN sending a mail about vaccine hesitancy and how “the carrot is no longer going to work.”

(For what it’s worth, CNN contributor Dr. Leana Wen asked on April 1 what the carrot on the stick was going to be if people in states like Texas and Mississippi were already free to live their lives. What could the government dangle in front of them?)

Stelter doesn’t deny the email; he just points out that it was one email from one of 4,000 CNN staffers.

Tucker Carlson’s deception in 280 chars: CNN has 4,000 staffers. One exec sends an email about vaccine hostility opining that “the carrot is no longer going to work.” Carlson obtains it. And his show turns it into an outright lie: “CNN WANTS TO USE A ‘STICK’ ON THE UNVACCINATED” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 22, 2021

It is silly, isn’t it. But who, exactly, was the genius that sent the email? — doug lovett (@lovettcdl) July 22, 2021

“One exec” 😂🤦‍♂️ My goodness, you’re shameless. Why intentionally not mention who it is? The exec is quite relevant. — William Remo (@WilliamRemo24) July 22, 2021

Sam Feist is just “one exec?” pic.twitter.com/N1c0EQumEf — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 22, 2021

Sam Feist is pretty high up the food chain bud. — Craig Conner (@drcraigconner) July 22, 2021

Sam Feist: 1) CNN’s DC bureau chief and senior VP

2) Oversees DC bureau including CNN’s largest newsgathering operation, production of DC-based programming & major political events

3) Oversees CNN’s fact-checking team & Special Events unit

4) Projects winners on election night https://t.co/rlr3sbl508 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 22, 2021

It wasn’t a member of the cleaning crew or a stagehand, it was the Washington Bureau Chief! — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) July 22, 2021

Who gives a shit how many staffers there are if this is a quote from an exec? Lmfao — Papa Libertarius II (@Papa_Hoppe) July 22, 2021

Who was the Exec and did they come forward to clear the air? easy peasy — Prince For Fun (@PrinceForFun) July 22, 2021

A high ranking member of a media corporation implies coercion may be needed for a higher vaccination rate.

Carlson questions the implications/intentions of that statement. It’s called holding the powerful accountable. It’s odd having to explain this to a “journalist”. — Elle Driver’s Firebird (@JacobyChrisrt) July 22, 2021

So is your issue that @TuckerCarlson took the “carrot” off the stick? Because the fact that CNN exec says the vaccine and freedoms are analogous to a carrot on a stick seems to be a much bigger issue…. But that’s just me. — Chase Henderson (@hendie81) July 22, 2021

How is his understanding of the carrot/stick idiom inaccurate or unfair? — Brian Schubert (@SchubertBrian) July 22, 2021

Seems like a very fair interpretation of that email to me. — Mike Smith (@FederalStrength) July 22, 2021

Brian, please clarify for us: what IS CNN’s stance on people who won’t get the vaccine? — Shamwich (@Analyst2502) July 22, 2021

Don’t get so baked Brian. pic.twitter.com/MjGchzc6nG — Matt Wadsworth 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@McWadsworth) July 22, 2021

Rent free — The_MOUTHPIECE SPS (@LloydTesterman2) July 22, 2021

Ratio — A (@AgrigentinoFC) July 22, 2021

Damn, do you get ratio’d on all your tweets? pic.twitter.com/xpeWBKPR8t — Mr. Anderson (@rjamonserrano) July 22, 2021

Oh please…..you’d be using that he email for the next month if it was from a Fox executive! — Steve Malzberg’s Own (@SteveMTalk) July 22, 2021

Tucker is playing the same game CNN plays all the time with phony chyrons — RM (@ramacvr) July 22, 2021

He’s just using your own ridiculous tactics against you. Take it like a man — American Fact-Net (@AmericanFactchk) July 22, 2021

Heh, you. Talking about deception. Adorable. — Zach Reichert (@ZachReichert1) July 22, 2021

So CNN will be extending a job offer to Tucker Carlson? — David Madsen (@DavidMa54528444) July 22, 2021

Dude, one of your hosts brothers stated that he wouldn’t allow the vaccine in NY. Did you forget that you muppet? — Lavinder Singh (@LavinderSingh18) July 22, 2021

Should he have used a potato analogy instead of a carrot? Is that why you’re upset? — PEAR (@PEAR_50) July 22, 2021

Brian, I love your show because I’m super into conspiracy theories. Have you thought about writing a book with all of your conspiracies? I, for one, am glad you stopped reporting actual news. Wearing a tin foil hat is fun and I’m happy you provide endless content! — Paul in Pennsylvania (@Paul7467) July 22, 2021

You need fresh material, or at least hit Fox/Carlson from a new angle. This is getting old. — Jack Howard (@jdhowrd) July 22, 2021

Your man crush with Tucker is cracking me up. — Robert Leslie (@RightSideRobert) July 22, 2021

You’re terrible at making your point in 280 characters. — TRHL™ (@OfficialTRHL) July 22, 2021

I think the real headline here is that CNN has more staffers than viewers. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) July 22, 2021

Seriously, 4,000 staffers?

