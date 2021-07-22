https://noqreport.com/2021/07/22/confirmed-turning-point-did-not-invite-arizona-rep-mark-finchem-to-speak-at-election-protection-event-but-invited-lawmaker-who-killed-election-reform-bill-instead/
Earlier today, Big League Politics reported on how Turning Point invited Arizona state senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita to speak at their election protection event shortly after she killed crucial election reform legislation.
Representatives from Turning Point USA and their sister organization, Turning Point Action, stated that the report was “fake news” after One America News Network (OAN) analyst Christina Bobb retweeted the article. Big League Politics reached out to state representative Mark Finchem for confirmation, and he provided us with the email that was sent to him by Turning Point representatives. There was no invitation for Finchem in the email that was only partially posted by Turning Point Action Enterprise Director Austin Smith in an attempt to save face for the organization.
Instead, Finchem was given the opportunity to show up as a VIP attendee of the conference and watch the woman who killed election reform in his state share the stage with former president Donald Trump and promote her candidacy for secretary of state.
“You and other legislators led the charge nationwide for voter integrity and listened attentively to the people to defend our elections, not just in Arizona but across the country. It would only be fitting to have you join […]
Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com
