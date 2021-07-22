https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f9dc50bbafd42ff5884dc0
(FOX NEWS) – Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire attacked the Republican Party in a TV interview and defended the Democrats in the controversy surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection …
The Moroccan government is reportedly suing Amnesty International and a French NGO for defamation after the groups claimed Rabat’s agents used Israeli malware to spy on French politicians, including P…
Illegal immigrants from Haiti and West Africa are now making their way into Texas under the watchful eyes of Joe Biden and Greg Abbott…
(YAHOO) – YouTube on Wednesday removed a number of videos from the channel belonging to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, the tech giant said in a …
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Australian MP Frank Pangallo says that what unvaccinated people are allowed to do in the community “will need to be controlled and restricted” by authorities. The SA-Best Party legisla…