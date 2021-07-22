https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dc-shooting-leaves-multiple-victims-gunfire-audio/
UPDATE
Eyewitness video of the shooting as it happened.
We were just outside @AmazonFresh on 14/R when the shooting happened. We are fine! A fellow witness captured the shooting. pic.twitter.com/CV64pg1Aqa
— Gal Fisher (@galfisher) July 23, 2021
Laura Ingraham had a quick report tonight — More than 30 shots fired
Just hear what sounded like gun shots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/EuD40teccA
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021
DC shootings don’t normally happen on 14th street in Northwest.
BREAKING: Reports of a shooting that has left multiple victims in Washington DC
— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 23, 2021
Was pulling up to the intersection as this happened and watched one gunman shoot at someone multiple times, in the middle of very busy 14th Street. https://t.co/IdYqeYOM2G
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 23, 2021