On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) argued against reinstating the city’s indoor mask mandate and said that doing so can “give people a false sense of security, oh, I’m wearing a mask, so I’m okay even though I’m unvaccinated.”

De Blasio said, “I respect the importance of masks, but if we want to make a comparison, a mask is a pea shooter, and the vaccine is a cannon. Let’s be clear, the thing that will make a difference is the vaccine. The thing that stops the Delta variant, the thing that turns the tide and saves lives is the vaccine. The mask helps, but there’s no guarantee with a mask. So, what our doctors say is, let’s go for the main event here, not the sideshow. Let’s really double down on vaccination. We’ll continue to look at every option depending on what happens, but what I don’t want is to give people a false sense of security, oh, I’m wearing a mask, so I’m okay even though I’m unvaccinated. That’s just not true.”

