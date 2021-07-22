https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/debt-ceiling-showdown/

The current suspension of the debt ceiling is set to expire at the end of July. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of catastrophic effects if a hike is not passed. Mitch McConnell said Republicans won’t support raising the debt ceiling — “I can’t imagine a single Republican in this environment voting to raise the debt limit.”

Watch U.S. Debt Clock Live…

