Democrats are playing Russian roulette with taxpayer dollars. Their latest reckless tax and spending spree is threatening the stability of our economy, while their last one continues to dampen our recovery. pic.twitter.com/uRFRlZwF4z
— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 21, 2021
The current suspension of the debt ceiling is set to expire at the end of July. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of catastrophic effects if a hike is not passed. Mitch McConnell said Republicans won’t support raising the debt ceiling — “I can’t imagine a single Republican in this environment voting to raise the debt limit.”