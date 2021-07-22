https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/22/dem-senators-say-the-fbi-failed-to-fully-investigate-sexual-misconduct-allegations-against-brett-kavanaugh/

We’re kind of split on this one. We mean, the FBI has been screwing up a lot lately, such as on the Larry Nassar investigation, and there are questions about how deeply involved FBI informants were in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They did solve the mystery of that noose hanging in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR garage months before he arrived, though.

So the FBI are screw-ups; however, having seen the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, we can’t imagine that the investigation into Kavanaugh could have been more thorough — how many days were spent going through his high-school yearbook looking for clues that he managed a gang rape room at parties and drugged the punch.

The person who was obsessed with that high school yearbook was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse — the same guy who in March called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a probe into the FBI’s “fake” vetting of Kavanaugh — so it’s no surprise that he’s one of the Democratic senators promoting that the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct investigations against Brett Kavanaugh. This sounds a lot like the Democrats’ 1/6 commission — another attempt to “impeach” Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection despite him being cleared.

Wow, 4,500 tips? How many from Michael Avenatti?

Yeah, we’re not buying it.

Haha, no.

