We’re kind of split on this one. We mean, the FBI has been screwing up a lot lately, such as on the Larry Nassar investigation, and there are questions about how deeply involved FBI informants were in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They did solve the mystery of that noose hanging in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR garage months before he arrived, though.

So the FBI are screw-ups; however, having seen the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, we can’t imagine that the investigation into Kavanaugh could have been more thorough — how many days were spent going through his high-school yearbook looking for clues that he managed a gang rape room at parties and drugged the punch.

The person who was obsessed with that high school yearbook was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse — the same guy who in March called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a probe into the FBI’s “fake” vetting of Kavanaugh — so it’s no surprise that he’s one of the Democratic senators promoting that the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct investigations against Brett Kavanaugh. This sounds a lot like the Democrats’ 1/6 commission — another attempt to “impeach” Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection despite him being cleared.

A group of Democratic Senators said in a statement that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018. https://t.co/ZbKmPHmhJt pic.twitter.com/7LQ2vfeI8j — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) July 22, 2021

The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Coons, said a letter they received from FBI Director Chris Wray last month shows the FBI gathered over 4,500 tips relating to Kavanaugh without any apparent further action by investigators. https://t.co/e8x0zt678y pic.twitter.com/sO7FSdIqhF — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) July 22, 2021

Wow, 4,500 tips? How many from Michael Avenatti?

More Dem garbage.

4500 Dem nutcases leave “tips”. Wonder how many involved aliens? He was vetted by the FBI at least THREE times beginning in 2006. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) July 22, 2021

They have been working on the FBI angle to bounce Kavanaugh from the court from day 1. Literally. Go back and look at various murmurings and headlines. They’re going to pull him to make a vacancy. — 🕷 (@r0b0tspider) July 22, 2021

Distraction and manipulation. Democrats have been dying to get rid of Kavanaugh from the moment he was sworn in. — popcrnshower 🇺🇸 (@popcrnshower) July 22, 2021

Yeah, we’re not buying it.

Everyone owes Mrs Ford an apology — Julie (@Julieofthecove) July 22, 2021

Haha, no.

