Today President Alzheimer’s had another one of his many Joementia moments, actually claiming he was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary committee 150 years ago:

 
“Way back 150 years ago when I was chairman of the Judiciary committee we spent a lot of time working on setting up victim’s funds.”


It definitely wasn’t a joke, in case you are wondering. He just went off the teleprompter and dropped a doozy.

Here’s the fuller context in case you need more proof that this wasn’t a joke. Skip to the 47 second mark:

It never even occurred to him that he said ‘150 years ago’. He just went right back to the teleprompter as if he’d said nothing wrong.

But hey, Trump held a glass of water with two hands!

