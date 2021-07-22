https://therightscoop.com/watch-president-alzheimers-claims-he-was-chairman-of-the-judiciary-150-years-ago-totally-not-kidding/

Today President Alzheimer’s had another one of his many Joementia moments, actually claiming he was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary committee 150 years ago:



“Way back 150 years ago when I was chairman of the Judiciary committee we spent a lot of time working on setting up victim’s funds.”





It definitely wasn’t a joke, in case you are wondering. He just went off the teleprompter and dropped a doozy.

Here’s the fuller context in case you need more proof that this wasn’t a joke. Skip to the 47 second mark:

President Biden delivers remarks while signing a bill supporting victims of crime. @HeatherChilders https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/CC1lBwxIzl — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 22, 2021

It never even occurred to him that he said ‘150 years ago’. He just went right back to the teleprompter as if he’d said nothing wrong.

But hey, Trump held a glass of water with two hands!

