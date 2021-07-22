https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/564377-democrats-criticize-fbis-handling-of-tip-line-in-kavanaugh-investigation

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats are criticizing the FBI over its handling of the tip line in its investigation of the sexual misconduct allegations of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughNo reason to pack the court Trump ‘very disappointed’ in Kavanaugh votes: ‘Where would he be without me?’ Supreme Court declines to take up challenge to eminent domain MORE.

The Democrats, led by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseOfficials warn of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in water systems Democrats seek to tackle climate change with import tax On The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE (R.I.) and Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsBipartisan group says it’s still on track after setback on Senate floor Kaseya ransomware attack highlights cyber vulnerabilities of small businesses OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Democrats lay out vision for Civilian Climate Corps | Manchin to back controversial public lands nominee | White House details environmental justice plan MORE (Del.), wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday seeking answers after the agency revealed it gathered more than 4,500 tips in relation to its investigation of the claims against Kavanaugh.

The lawmakers wrote that revelation “confirms that the FBI’s tip line was a departure from past practice and that the FBI was politically constrained by the Trump White House.”

“It also belies the former president’s insistence that his administration did not limit the Bureau’s investigation of Justice Kavanaugh, and his claim that he ‘want[ed] the FBI to interview whoever they [sic] deem appropriate, at their discretion’,” the lawmakers said.

Assistant FBI Director Jill Tyson wrote to Whitehouse and Coons on June 30, revealing how many tips the agency received as part of the investigation.

Tyson was responding to an August 2019 inquiry, in which Whitehouse and Coons raised concerns that the White House had set limits on the probe.

Tyson said Kavanaugh’s nomination was the first the time the FBI had set up a tip line for a nominee undergoing Senate confirmation. She said all “relevant tips” were referred to the Office of the White House Counsel.

It was unclear from Tyson’s letter if the FBI followed up on any of the tips.

The lawmakers said Tuesday that the details “corroborate and explain numerous credible accounts” of people who said they contacted the FBI with information but were ignored.

“If the FBI was not authorized to or did not follow up on any of the tips that it received from the tip line, it is difficult to understand the point of having a tip line at all,” they wrote.

Kavanaugh was confirmed in October 2018 despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which he has denied.

Christine Blasey Ford gave sworn Senate testimony saying that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothes when they were in high school. Other women later spoke out against him.

Whitehouse and Coons were joined by Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durban (D-Ill.), Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyLawmakers spend more on personal security in wake of insurrection Senate unanimously passes bill to strengthen crime victims fund This week: Senate faces infrastructure squeeze MORE (D-Vt.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoBiden’s misinformation crackdown spotlights partisan divide on content reform Number of nonwhite Democratic Senate staffers ticks up from 2020 Hirono tells Ted Cruz to stop ‘mansplaining’ MORE (D-Hawaii), and Cory Booker Cory BookerBiden: Republicans who say Democrats want to defund the police are lying For true American prosperity, make the child tax credit permanent Biden needs to help end federal cannabis prohibition MORE (D-N.J.)

