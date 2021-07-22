https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-democrats-cheat-in-texas/

An intelligence expert is breaking down the issues found during the 2020 election in Texas. During an interview on Wednesday, former military intelligence officer Seth Keshel said the data he found suggests at least 675,000 excess votes for Joe Biden in the Lone Star State. Keshel pointed out irregularities in Biden’s win in Tarrant County specifically, which hadn’t voted Democrat since 1964.

“Terrent County, Fort Worth 75,000 heavy is my estimate,” he explained. “This is a county where Trump puts up a Republican vote record in a Republican county not lost since 1964 — and somehow it is flipped by a vote gain double to the previous Democrat record in Terrent County.”

