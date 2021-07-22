https://www.oann.com/el-salvador-has-ordered-arrest-of-ex-president-sanchez-ceren-attorney-general/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=el-salvador-has-ordered-arrest-of-ex-president-sanchez-ceren-attorney-general

July 23, 2021

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – The Attorney General’s Office of El Salvador has ordered the arrest of 10 government officials from a prior administration, including former President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The office said Sanchez Ceren was out of the country, but that several former high-ranking officials have been detained.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

