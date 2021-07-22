https://www.theblaze.com/news/eric-clapton-venues-requiring-vaccination

Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton says he will not perform at venues that require proof of COVID-19 vaccines.

What are the details?

The 76-year-old music icon declared that he reserves the “right to cancel the show” after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an order on large indoor gatherings, such as concert venues. Johnson’s latest order states that all nightclubs and concert venues must

obtain proof of patrons’ positive vaccination status.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” he wrote in response to Johnson’s order via Telegram. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

According to Rolling Stone, Clapton’s message was accompanied by a link to his anti-lockdown song, “Stand and Deliver,” on which he collaborated with Van Morrison.

What else?

Clapton recorded “Stand and Deliver” in November and released it in December.

A portion of the lyrics read, “Stand and deliver/ You let them put the fear on you” and “Do you wanna be a free man/ Or do you wanna be a slave?”

Elsewhere in the song, Clapton sang, “Magna Carta, Bill of Rights/ The Constitution, what’s it worth?/ You know they’re gonna grind us down, ah/ Until it really hurts/ Is this a sovereign nation/ Or just a police state?”

In May, the guitarist recalled his experience with the Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, saying that he experienced a “disastrous” reaction.

“I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days,” Clapton said at the time. “I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one.”

He continued, “About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again.”

Clapton added that he believed the “propaganda” that the vaccine was “safe for everyone.”

“I continue to tread the path of passive rebellion and try to tow [sic] the line in order to be able to actively love my family, but it’s hard to bite my tongue with what I now know,” the guitarist added.







Eric Clapton – Stand & Deliver (Van Morrison protest song 2020)



www.youtube.com



