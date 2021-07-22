https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/22/eric-clapton-says-that-he-reserves-the-right-to-cancel-the-show-at-any-concert-venue-requiring-attendees-to-provide-proof-of-vaccination/

Recently, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that, beginning in September, nightclubs and other venues must require that everyone 18 or over entering provide proof of full COVID19 vaccination:

The prime minister told a press conference on Monday: “I don’t want to have to close nightclubs again as they have elsewhere. But it does mean nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing.

“As we said last week, we do reserve the right to mandate certification at any point if it’s necessary to reduce transmission.

“And I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18s have had their chance to be double jabbed we’re planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.”

For what it’s worth, guitar legend Eric Clapton isn’t interested in performing at any venue that would subject itself to Johnson’s rule:

Eric Clapton said he would cancel any shows if the venue requires attendees prove they are vaccinated against Covid-19. https://t.co/ByUi9lLG2V — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 21, 2021

Eric Clapton says he will not perform in any venue that requires members of the audience to be vaccinated against COVID-19.https://t.co/oP7oN0YXMN — NPR (@NPR) July 22, 2021

More from Rolling Stone:

Clapton issued his statement in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday, July 19th, that vaccine passes would be required to enter nightclubs and venues. Clapton’s statement was shared via the Telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti, who has also been skeptical of the Covid-19 vaccine and expressed other doubts about the U.K. government’s response to the pandemic. (Clapton previously shared a message about his “disastrous” health experience after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on Monotti’s Telegram page.) “Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton said. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” The message was accompanied by a link to Clapton’s anti-lockdown song with Van Morrison, “Stand and Deliver.” Representatives for Clapton did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Needless to say, people have thoughts — and they’re all over the map:

Thank GOD!!!!! — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) July 21, 2021

Love this. Most sane people would agree that medical segregation has absolutely no place in America. People who are still afraid of a virus with a 99.9% survival rate can stay home. — Matthew Loop (@matthewloop) July 21, 2021

I never really cared for his music but I would go see him and support him for standing up to this fascist [email protected] 👏👏👏👏👏 — Matias ☣ (@MatiasTrader) July 22, 2021

That is really stupid. Freedom is one thing, but social responsibility is another. I’ve been vaccinated months ago. It is no big deal. Come on people. Our nation has been in a pandemic before, 1918, polio. — Thagan (@Thagan74840058) July 21, 2021

So Eric Clapton is a member of the selfish self serving arrogant clan. Nice to know. I wasn’t planning on attending any of his infections virus spreading events anyway. But, I have now lost all respect for him as an individual and will remove his music from my playlists. https://t.co/QVMlkbPoa9 — Sports_Slayer (@Sports_Slayer) July 22, 2021

Deeply disappointed by @EricClapton about this… I was a big fan of his music, but I cannot support artists who knowingly put people and the public at large at risk. — John Melius Adfectant © (@HSC_John) July 22, 2021

I’m crushed. He’s one of my favorite artists and he said some dumb shizt like this. I am just done. Good luck Eric. You don’t have my support anymore. — S. Maxx Mahaffey (@smaxxmahaffey) July 21, 2021

People thought Eric Clapton’s “Farewell” tour would be about him going away, but it turns out it’s about his audience going away—for good. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 21, 2021

What do you think?

