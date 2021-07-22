https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/22/eric-clapton-says-that-he-reserves-the-right-to-cancel-the-show-at-any-concert-venue-requiring-attendees-to-provide-proof-of-vaccination/

Recently, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that, beginning in September, nightclubs and other venues must require that everyone 18 or over entering provide proof of full COVID19 vaccination:

The prime minister told a press conference on Monday: “I don’t want to have to close nightclubs again as they have elsewhere. But it does mean nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing.

“As we said last week, we do reserve the right to mandate certification at any point if it’s necessary to reduce transmission.

“And I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18s have had their chance to be double jabbed we’re planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.”

For what it’s worth, guitar legend Eric Clapton isn’t interested in performing at any venue that would subject itself to Johnson’s rule:

More from Rolling Stone:

Clapton issued his statement in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday, July 19th, that vaccine passes would be required to enter nightclubs and venues. Clapton’s statement was shared via the Telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti, who has also been skeptical of the Covid-19 vaccine and expressed other doubts about the U.K. government’s response to the pandemic. (Clapton previously shared a message about his “disastrous” health experience after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on Monotti’s Telegram page.)

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton said. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The message was accompanied by a link to Clapton’s anti-lockdown song with Van Morrison, “Stand and Deliver.” Representatives for Clapton did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Needless to say, people have thoughts — and they’re all over the map:

What do you think?

