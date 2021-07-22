https://conservativebrief.com/turn-on-biden-46073/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Things are starting to get so bad for Joe Biden that even some Democrats are starting to doubt him.

According to a survey from Rasmussen Reports, 10 percent of Democrats don’t think Biden was elected fairly.

While that number itself is not very high, it still speaks volumes that even 10 percent of Democrats have doubts about the 2020 presidential election.

The poll also found that 55 percent of Americans support election audits taking place in key states around the country.

Twenty-nine percent said they “oppose” the audits and 17 percent said they “are not sure.”

Below are a few of the main takeaways from the poll:

— Forty-eight percent (48%) think that expressing doubt about the outcome of elections undermines democracy in America. Thirty-four percent (34%) say expressing such doubts does not undermine democracy and 18% are not sure.

— Seventy-one percent (71%) of Republican voters support forensic election audits like the one in Arizona, as do 38% of Democrats and 57% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

— A majority of Republicans (70%) don’t believe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fairly, a belief shared by 10% of Democrats and 45% of unaffiliated voters.

— In February, 34% of Likely Voters did not believe Biden won the election fairly. In an April survey, a majority of voters (51%) believed it was at least somewhat likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 election

— In the new survey, Democrats (56%) are more likely than Republicans (47%) or unaffiliated voters (38%) to believe that expressing doubt about the outcome of elections undermines democracy in America.

— Younger voters are more supportive than their elders of auditing election results. Sixty-two percent (62%) of voters under 40 support audits of election results to ensure that there was no vote fraud, compared to 52% of voters ages 40-64 and 49% of those 65 and older.

This is the second poll that has delivered bad news to Biden.

Last week, a new poll from The Trafalgar Group found that a majority of Americans believe that “others” are running the show in the White House and not Biden himself.

Below are some of the main takeaways from the poll:

56.5% of American voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 36.4% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

31.7% of Democrat voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 58.6% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

83.6% of Republican voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 11% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

58.4% of Independent voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 36.1% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

And Trump has been issuing statements often about the audits happening in several states.

“BREAKING: Alarm Went Off at Secure Building in Fulton County Georgia Where Ballots Are Kept – Building Found Wide Open,” he said in an email.

“Great work is being done in Georgia revealing the Election Fraud of the 2020 Presidential Election. But, we must not allow ANYONE to compromise these ballots by leaving the building unsecured, which was done late Friday. Republicans and Patriots must protect this site and the Absentee Ballots. The Left talks about election security but they do not practice what they preach because they are afraid of what might be found. Fulton County Leadership—do the right thing and protect these ballots. Our Country is at stake!” he said.

“New Hampshire’s Election Audit has revealed that large-scale voting machines appear to count NON-EXISTING VOTES. State and local communities are seeking confirmation. It’s probably true, but we’ll soon know. Why aren’t Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans doing anything about what went on in the 2020 Election? How can the Democrats be allowed to get away with this? It will go down as the Crime of the Century! Other States like Arizona, Georgia (where a Judge just granted a motion to unseal and inspect ballots from the 2020 Election), Michigan, Pennsylvania, and more to follow,” he said in an email.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

