https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/07/22/everything-is-up-in-bidens-america-food-prices-jobless-claims-division-n1463859

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. “Everything (Bad) Is Up in Biden’s America” is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

When Rennaissance Fair rejects with too much makeup attack!

Iran has even more domestic troubles Biden won’t exploit

How a dark money group determins who can say what online

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

It always comes down to threats of violence, doesn’t it?

Except when it comes down to actual violence, of course.

Everything Is Up in Biden’s America

AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

It is Insanity Wrap’s sad duty to inform you that you’ll soon be tightening your belt, gentle reader — literally.

In an interview with Fox Business, the CEO warned that his industry is seeing skyrocketing costs on the supply chain side, and that businesses will have to raise prices for consumers as a result. “Food prices are getting higher, and we expect even more increases by October,” Catsimatidis said. “You have to pass [those extra costs] on [to consumers] or you’re not doing your duty to God, your country, your employees, and your company.” While we can’t know for certain, Catsimatidis said rising costs could mean an astounding 10 to 14 percent specific increase in grocery prices by October.

Some of the price increases are due to weather conditions outside anyone’s control. That’s not inflation. That’s merely bad weather, among other bottlenecks, decreasing supply while demand stays the same or increases.

Nobody controls the weather, but we don’t have to tell you that Big Government would control the weather if they could. And you can bet politicians would use weather control to reward their friends and punish their enemies, just like they do with spending, the tax code, etc.

Imagine Washington run by a few hundred Dr. Evils, but with fewer scruples, madly adjusting all the levers on a massive weather control device, and you get the idea.

“Keep your mouth shut if you don’t want it to hail on your car, every day, forever.”

Sorry, Insanity Wrap went off-topic there. But we hope you enjoyed the visual.

But exacerbating the supply-side problem is the monetary issue. And as Milton Friedman would remind you, inflation is everywhere a monetary issue.

As we reported earlier this week, Washington is on a spending bender financed in large part by the Fed’s virtual printing presses.

There was a remarkable statistic in the latest Flow Show report from BofA’s Michael Hartnett: according to the CIO’s calculations, “the Fed is spending $336 million every 60 minutes buying bonds, while the US federal government is spending $875 million every hour this year”, a staggering amount made possible only by the recent merger between the Fed and Treasury which ushered in not only helicopter money but its socialist offshoot, MMT.

For every dollar Washington is spending these days, the Fed is whipping up 39 cents of it out of thin air.

That’s more than eight billion dollars in inflationary make-believe money, every day, seven days a week.

The situation is only going to get worse, assuming Presidentish Biden gets his multitrillion-dollar “infrastructure” bill through the Senate.

Combine supply problems with a flood of make-believe Fed dollars, and you get inflation on top of price hikes.

We might soon long for the days when grocery prices required as long as three months to shoot up 14%.

Even at this early point, Insanity Wrap would trade the Fed’s printing presses for all those Dr. Evils and their weather control machine.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: WaPo Writer Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Democrats Agree With Cuba’s Socialism

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Khuzestan uprising continues for 7th day running. Protesters chant “Khamenei must die.” #FreeIran2021 pic.twitter.com/JGymIAPGxG — Ali Safavi (@amsafavi) July 22, 2021

For what it’s worth, Iran’s Khuzestan Province borders Iraq on the strategic Shaat al-Arab waterway and is home to more than half of Iran’s oil reserves.

It’s been fought over for centuries (millennia?) between Arabs and Persians and others, and as a result, the population there has Arabs and Persians in almost equal numbers.

As Insanity Wrap probably doesn’t have to tell you, Khuzestan isn’t exactly the most peaceful place in Iran.

Khuzestan is also the kind of place the smart leader of a superpower would find ways to apply pressure to, in order to encourage better behavior from Tehran’s murderous Mullahs.

Presidentish Biden is not smart.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Today’s craziest person is anyone who didn’t know that “unexpectedly” would re-enter the media’s vocabulary for bad economic news once we had a Democrat president again.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

For days now, the Biden’s Administration has said 12 people are “guilty” of spreading #COVID19 “misinformation” on social media. Who compiled this list for them? The Center for Countering Digital Hate. A foreign dark money group https://t.co/Q4UN1DzBvh — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 20, 2021

Insanity Wrap caught this story on Tuesday and meant to post it then, but it got lost in our considerable collection of newsworthy browser tabs.

The Guardian, being The Guardian, only notes that the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) is “a UK/US non-profit and non-governmental organization.”

It’s one of those organizations Insanity Wrap likes to make fun of because they have names like “The Rainbows and Puppies Coalition,” but when you read the fine print, it turns out their primary goal is “the destruction of nuclear families and the establishment of a dictatorship of the proletariat through violent means.”

It’s something like that with CCDH:

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is an obscure international group reportedly based out of the United Kingdom and Washington, D.C., that works as an adviser to multiple governments and elite-run institutions about digital technology and regulation. According to its website, the left-wing Center for Countering Digital Hate prides itself on researching, exposing, and then shutting down users and news sites it deems unacceptable in the digital sphere.

“No one knows who funds them. No one knows who is driving their research,” notes Jordan Davidson in the link above. And yet the Biden Administration uses the CCDH’s “research” to justify its own attacks on the First Amendment.

“Shut up,” they explained. And as it usually goes with self-styled Progressives, the “or else” is heavily implied.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Cruz Rips Biden a New One (Or Two) for ‘Spooning’ with Putin

One More Thing…

Insanity Wrap can’t quite bring ourselves to actively cheer for any Team USA to lose, but the woman, she does tempt us.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

P.S. Don’t miss the “Five O’Clock Somewhere” VIP Gold Live Chat with Kruiser, Bryan Preston, and Yours Truly at 3:30pm Eastern today. You can join the cause (and the cocktails) right here.

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

