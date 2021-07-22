https://www.dailywire.com/news/ex-obama-doctor-predicts-biden-to-resign-or-face-25th-amend-a-national-security-issue-at-this-point

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served in the role under both Presidents Obama and Trump, told Fox News on Thursday night that he believes that President Joe Biden will be forced to resign or will face the 25th Amendment over issues related to his fitness for office.

Jackson, who now represents Texas’ 13th Congressional District, told Fox News that he has been saying for a while that “something’s going on here.”

“And I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” Jackson said. “And I’m at the point right now where, you know, I went from, you know, telling people, we should be concerned about what might potentially be going on, to now saying, hey, what is happening right now?”

“Where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people?” Jackson continued. “There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know, I think that he’s either gonna, he’s either gonna resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues, or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now. There’s some serious stuff going on right now.”

Jackson said that members of Biden’s cabinet are likely looking at Biden and wondering if he is able to effectively carry out his duties as President of the United States. Jackson added that “this is a national security issue at this point … it really is.”

Jackson later posted the video clip of the segment to Twitter, writing: “Something’s SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden – and it’s only going to get WORSE! It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He’s confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results!”

Something’s SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden – and it’s only going to get WORSE! It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He’s confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results! pic.twitter.com/Pk5Pq2V5Um — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 23, 2021

Jackson also took note of a clip that went viral from CNN’s Biden town hall on Wednesday night, writing: “WHAT IS WRONG with this guy!!!! The American people deserve to know. This is our Commander in Chief… I am terrified for our country!”

In the clip, Biden was asked about when children under the age of 12 will be able to be vaccinated.

“Soon, I believe,” Biden responded. “Now look, one of the things that I committed to do when I got elected, I said–”

“How soon is soon, Mr. President?” Lemon pressed.

“–[inaudible] well, let me finish the question. The answer, soon in the sense that I do not tell any scientists what they should do, I do not interfere,” Biden responded. “And so, they are doing, they’re doing the examinations now, the testing now and making the decision now. When they are ready, when they’ve done all the scientific need be done to determine children at ages 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, they, in fact, are, all have different makeups, they’re developing, they’re trying to figure out whether or not there’s a vaccination that would affect one child with, that’s at such and such an age and not another child.”

WHAT IS WRONG with this guy!!!! The American people deserve to know. This is our Commander in Chief… I am terrified for our country! pic.twitter.com/F8mhLotuVs — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 22, 2021

This article has been expanded after publication to include additional information.

