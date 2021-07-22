http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AGDvZodHAPE/

President Joe Biden’s call for unity is not going as planned, according to Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who told Breitbart News on Saturday he has not yet been contacted by the commander-in-chief.

“No, no, no, he’s not going to reach out to me. I don’t think he even knows who I am,” said Scott, who spoke to Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Biden repeatedly called for “unity” during his inauguration speech while “demonizing some of his fellow Americans as domestic terrorists,” Breitbart News previously reported.

Biden concluded his speech after warning of “political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism” referring to the January 6 riot:

The answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions, distrusting those who don’t look like you, or worship the way you do, or don’t get their news from the same sources as you. …We must end this uncivil war, that pits red against blue, rural vs. urban, conservative vs. liberal…We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.

Rather than reach across the political aisle toward common goals, Scott said Biden “is becoming the most liberal president you can imagine.”

“I mean if you look at defund the police. If you look at the highest tax raises ever— the regulatory reform he wants to do. He’s killing this economy,” he said.

Watch the full interview below:

Matt Perdie

Despite calls for unity, Biden has continued to distance himself from the GOP during his first six months in office. He has repeatedly accused Republicans of creating a new “Jim Crow” era for passing voter integrity laws. Most recently, Biden said during a press conference in Philadelphia that January 6 rioters are worse than slave-owning Confederates in the Civil War because they breached the U.S. Capitol.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released in May, 28 percent of Americans said the country is “more divided” under Biden compared to 23 percent of Americans who said the country is “more united” under his leadership.

Breitbart News reported:

Views on the polarization of the country during Biden’s early tenure fall along party lines, with 95 percent of Democrats saying the country is either more united (45 percent) or the same (50 percent), and 97 percent of Republicans saying the nation is more divided (65 percent) or the same (32 percent).

Nearly half of the country — 48 percent — did not see movement on the question of unity since Biden took office, saying the country is not more united or divided.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

