The Fairfax County Public School system seems determined to make solid cases for homeschooling your kids. Their policies with regard to remote learning and deference to teachers’ unions during the pandemic have been bad enough.

This is just the icing on the cake:

Critical Race Theory proponents have been relentlessly trying to drill into concerned parents’ minds that Critical Race Theory is confined to institutions of higher learning and doesn’t remotely factor into K-12 education.

Fairfax County Public Schools’ little PowerPoint presentation would appear to disprove the Critical Race Theory advocates’ contention.

