The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday officially launched federal gun trafficking strike forces in five U.S. cities as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce gun violence by disrupting illegal sales.

The DOJ said that the start of the effort, which was unveiled last month, will be a cross-jurisdictional partnership between the U.S. Attorneys, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and state and local law enforcement “to focus enforcement against entire trafficking networks, from the places where guns are unlawfully obtained to the areas where they are used to commit violent crimes.”

The initial strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. will work to stop guns traveling from areas where it is easier to obtain firearms to places with more restrictive gun laws.

The DOJ said in a statement that Attorney General Merrick GarlandMerrick GarlandBriahna Joy Gray: Supreme Court’s ‘workaround’ for Garland daughter’s clerkship is not ‘available to all’ Biden administration criticized over report that it is not extending home confinement for prisoners Lawmakers introduce bipartisan Free Britney Act MORE and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will be visiting the ATF headquarters Thursday to kick off the strike forces and will “meet virtually with law enforcement leaders in key strike force market cities.”

Monaco is also scheduled to tour the ATF Crime Gun Intelligence Mobile Command Center in D.C.

Later Thursday, Garland will travel to Chicago to visit a Police Department Strategic Decision Support Center, and will attend a listening session made up of participants in “a group that offers innovative programming to reduce gun violence,” the DOJ said.

The attorney general is scheduled to meet Friday with Illinois-based DOJ officials in the U.S. Attorney’s offices to help further launch the strike forces in the area.

The DOJ in its announcement of the strike forces last month said the effort is “part of the administration-wide comprehensive strategy to combat the rise in violent crime.”

“This effort reflects our shared commitment to keep communities safe,” Garland said in a statement at the time. “Our firearms trafficking strike forces will investigate and disrupt the networks that channel crime guns into our communities with tragic consequences.”

The Biden administration faces mounting pressure to address reported surges in violent crime in 2020, including a rise in homicide rates and the number of shootings across the country.

President Biden Joe BidenBiden says wages will need to increase to solve recruitment problems Caitlyn Jenner pledges to support Trump if he makes another bid for the White House Biden: Republicans who say Democrats want to defund the police are lying MORE last month unveiled a sweeping strategy to address gun violence and repeated calls for Congress to pass a federal assault weapons ban and strengthen background check measures for firearm purchases.

Cities have also launched their own efforts to address gun violence.

In Chicago, the police department on Monday announced the creation of a new 50-officer team aimed at targeting gun traffickers, straw buyers, disreputable licensed firearm dealers and others who help bring illegal guns into the city.

