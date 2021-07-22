https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/22/feminist-boy-music-video-about-not-being-a-toxic-male-manages-to-rhyme-sparkles-with-patriarchal/

This video has been making the rounds today, and we managed to track down the original. It’s from an online series called “Radical Cram School” “where Asian American kids ages 6-12 explore the power of their identities, revolution, and social justice through puppets, community storytelling, and comedy.”

It’s not new; it was posted in March of 2020, but the boys in the video manage to bring back the pussy hats from the Women’s March and reject toxic manhood, which is represented by a boy in a muscle suit wearing a MAGA cap and a Make America Drunk Again shirt. Another boy just seems to be wearing a suit, which is … bad? As are mustaches. He’s supposed to be wearing sparkles because those old ideas are so patriarchal.

The next generation is fucked. pic.twitter.com/fe4M6LAwKk — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 22, 2021

That is quite possibly the worst video ever…ever. — Wolfgang Von Snowden (@VonSnowden) July 22, 2021

My son will be beating these kids up — Eddie Sakamura (@EddieSakamura) July 22, 2021

It should come as no surprise that this video is part of a self-professed “radical” group composed entirely of women — O Great One (@ogre81) July 23, 2021

This CCP marketing is going to backfire, IMO. This kid looks like a boss pic.twitter.com/bEBlsWW6AW — Crying NPC (@BoatmanTerry) July 22, 2021

These kids are going to get their asses kicked so many times — VOLrising (@VoLrising) July 22, 2021

I am truly embarrassed I watched this, all the way to the end. — Eazabro (@Eazabro1) July 22, 2021

These kids are gonna be in big time therapy later and I suspect they’ll hate the parent who forced them to do this. — cyndelynn (@cyndeharris3) July 23, 2021

All my ancestors would be horrified.. — Robert S.. (@StrawsRobert) July 23, 2021

So the left is building an army of soy boys? — 🌺Xiomara🌹 (@XiomaraCantini) July 23, 2021

Not even women — um, people who menstruate — wear pussy hats anymore.

Good thing we will all be dead soon once the CME hits and the poles shift — PeaceRiverAlien (@AlienRiver) July 23, 2021

China is going to whoop our ass — PAULI (@PAULIBABBA) July 23, 2021

Oh sweet asteroid of death where are you? pic.twitter.com/N6k5uEkDlS — 🌸🇬🇧gEnErAl WhAtAbOuTeRy🇬🇧🌸 (@LewiP2020) July 23, 2021

has more views than Biden town hall — mmoser (@Msisayso) July 22, 2021

True.

