This video has been making the rounds today, and we managed to track down the original. It’s from an online series called “Radical Cram School” “where Asian American kids ages 6-12 explore the power of their identities, revolution, and social justice through puppets, community storytelling, and comedy.”

It’s not new; it was posted in March of 2020, but the boys in the video manage to bring back the pussy hats from the Women’s March and reject toxic manhood, which is represented by a boy in a muscle suit wearing a MAGA cap and a Make America Drunk Again shirt. Another boy just seems to be wearing a suit, which is … bad? As are mustaches. He’s supposed to be wearing sparkles because those old ideas are so patriarchal.

Not even women — um, people who menstruate — wear pussy hats anymore.

True.

