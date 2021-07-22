https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/22/finally-they-admit-it-dem-florida-gubernatorial-hopeful-nikki-fried-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-in-tweet-predicting-ron-desantis-downfall/

Democrat and self-proclaimed “qualified candidate for governor” Nikki Fried is hoping to take down Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And she sounds pretty confident:

Where should we start?

Yeah, that’s an interesting boast she’s making.

That’s certainly what it sounds like.

Yeah, that’s the other thing. Boldly proclaiming that “Florida will be blue in 2022” seems pretty, well, bold. It also seems a bit premature, as well as pretty dumb.

It means maybe Nikki Fried’s not as “qualified” as she thinks she is.

Bless her heart, though.

