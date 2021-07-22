https://noqreport.com/2021/07/22/fired-coach-looks-to-supreme-court-where-school-prayer-has-losing-streak/

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2015, file photo, former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy poses for a photo at Bremerton Memorial Stadium in Bremerton, Wash. (Larry Steagall/Kitsap Sun via AP, file) A law firm is looking at the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a fired football coach’s First Amendment right to bow his head in prayer, even if he is kneeling on a taxpayer-paid football field. A history of court rulings, however, have moved the other direction.

On Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit declined to rehear a three-judge panel’s March decision that determined a public school district in Washington state had the legal right to prevent coach Joe Kennedy from praying after home football games.

The legal fight dates back to 2015, when Kennedy was instructed by the Bremerton School District to stop kneeling on the 50-yard line, a practice he had done for numerous football seasons without incident.

He took a knee despite the warning and was fired.

“We will appeal and are confident that the Supreme Court of the United States will right this wrong,” responds attorney Jeff Mateer of First Liberty Institute , which is one of several law firms representing […]