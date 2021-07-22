https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/564470-florida-reports-highest-daily-covid-19-cases-since-january

Florida on Wednesday reported 12,647 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number of cases since late January, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The last time that Florida topped this number was on Jan. 30, when it logged 14,654 cases. The U.S. registered 55,132 cases on Wednesday, meaning that Florida’s daily count made up about 23 percent of new cases reported by the CDC for that day.

It’s a troubling trend for the Sunshine State as it has started to see a recent surge in COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks. According to data from Florida’s Department of Health, the state reported 45,603 new cases between July 9 and July 15. The state registered 23,562 new cases the week prior.

Last week, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff ZientsJeff ZientsLas Vegas follows LA’s lead in recommending indoor mask requirement Overnight Health Care: CDC director warns of ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ | Biden says social media platforms ‘killing people’ | Florida accounts for 20 percent of new cases White House: Florida accounts for 20 percent of all new COVID-19 infections MORE said that Florida alone made up roughly 20 percent of new cases in the country.

“Just four states accounted for more than 40 percent of all cases in the past week, with 1 in 5 of all cases occurring in Florida alone,” Zients said during a briefing last Friday.

Despite this, Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisDeSantis urges public to get vaccinated: These shots are ‘saving lives’ Poll: Trump leads 2024 GOP primary trailed by Pence, DeSantis Republicans divided on how hard to push vaccines MORE (R) downplayed the state’s recent spike in cases and called it “a seasonal virus” on Monday. He predicted cases would be down the following month.

Still, he has defended the efficacy of the vaccines and made an appeal to residents to get their shot if they hadn’t already.

“If you look at the people that are being admitted to hospitals … over 95% of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all,” DeSantis said on Wednesday. “These vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality.”

The state reported that 59 percent of people in Florida aged 12 years old and up have been vaccinated as of data published last Friday, though vaccinations have started to drop off in recent weeks.

Vincent Hsu, an epidemiologist, told Tampa station WFLA last week that the delta variant made up the majority of new cases in the state.

Those comments were echoed on Tuesday by CDC Director Rochelle WalenskyRochelle WalenskySalt Lake City mayor, city council sign joint resolution declaring racism a public health crisis Illinois reporting six times more gamma variant cases than delta: report Texas hospital reports first case of lambda COVID-19 variant MORE, who said that the delta variant of the coronavirus was responsible for 83 percent of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States.

