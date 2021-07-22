http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6YtnOFe_czc/

Addison Sarter, a former candidate for D.C. city council, will introduce a ballot initiative that would make areas of Washington, DC, into “autonomous regions” where only black Americans would be allowed to live.

Martin Austermuhle, a reporter with tax-payer-funded National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate WAMU in D.C., tweeted Wednesday about the development and included some of Sarter’s ideas that are expressed on his Medium website.

Former At-Large DC Council candidate Addison Sarter is expected to propose a new ballot initiative: the Black Autonomy Act. It would create autonomous African American areas within D.C. with their own mayor and legislatures — including Anacostia, Langdon/Brentwood, Shepherd Park. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) July 21, 2021

Now, beyond the usual challenges of collecting tens of thousands of signatures for any ballot initiative, this one could potentially violate portions of the Home Rule Act — which means it couldn’t get on the ballot to begin with. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) July 21, 2021

The summary of the “African American Autonomy Act of 2021” says, in part:

If this initiative is passed, it will preserve predominantly African American sections in DC as “historically African American autonomous regions.” The three main predominantly African American sections in DC that this bill would like to preserve are East of the Anacostia River, and the Langdon Park/Brentwood area in Northeast DC, and Colonial Village and Shepered Park in Northwest DC. Langdon Park and Brentwood would be combined into one autonomous region. The same would be done to Colonial Village and Shepherd Park. Other predominantly African American neighborhoods would be eligible to be African American Autonomous regions as well. These African American autonomous regions, would be turned into their own cities.

Sarter links to a United Nations document on the rights of indigenous people: “International law/ the United Nations, states that African Americans have the right to establish autonomous regions. (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, Article 4, pg. 8. and Article 5, pg. 9)”

Sarter posted Austermuhle’s tweet on his Instagram account.

