July 22, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections should hit French hospitals in the second half of August, professor Jean-Francois Delfraissy said on Thursday.

Delfraissy, who is the head of the scientific council that advises the government on COVID-19 responses, was speaking at a parliamentary hearing.

