https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60faa130bbafd42ff5885512
A poll has shown that support for renaming a major Toronto artery currently named after a counter-abolitionist withers after respondents are informed of the eye-watering costs of rebranding civic asse…
Washington is slandering the government’s efforts to pursue criminals overseas, Beijing has said, after a Chinese prosecutor was charged in the US over an alleged plot to bully citizens into returning…
Some Russian athletes were denied places on the country’s Olympic team of 335 athletes for the Tokyo Games because they are under suspicion of doping…
Hungary’s Viktor Orban has accused the European Union of engaging in an “ideological war” after the bloc sought to delay talks over his country’s recovery plan, amid ongoing disagreement about Budapes…
Iran’s Supreme Leader leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said he understands protesters’ anger over a drought in the country’s southwest, as a fourth death related to ongoing demonstrations there…