July 22, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – French antitrust body said on Thursday it has fined several eyewear makers for imposing selling prices on opticians and preventing them from selling online.

The Autorite de la concurrence said in a statement it has fined EssilorLuxottica 125.17 million euros, LVMH 500,000 euros and Chanel 130,000 euros.

“These anti-competitive practices are serious”, the antitrust body said in its ruling over imposing selling prices.

“In particular, they involved the implementation of surveillance and retaliation mechanisms,” it said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely)

