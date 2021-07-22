https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/rand-paul-fauci-lied

The corporate media is doing everything it can to protect Dr. Anthony Fauci after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) roasted him for allegedly lying to Congress about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China.

During an extremely heated exchange at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Paul challenged Dr. Fauci — who, as the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, oversees research programs at the National Institute of Health — on whether the NIH funded dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Dr. Fauci denied the claims, but as Sen. Paul knows, there are documents that prove Dr. Fauci’s NIH was funding gain-of-function research in the Wuhan biolab before COVID-19 broke out in China.

On “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn and Producer Stu Burguiere presented the proof, because Dr. Fauci’s shifting defenses don’t change the truth.

Watch the video clip below:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

