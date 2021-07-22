https://www.theblaze.com/news/grand-central-subway-attack-video

Video shows an unprovoked attack on a 60-year-old woman at the Grand Central subway station in New York City. The woman was slugged in the head and suffered injuries that will keep her out of work for weeks.

Luzby Gallego was walking on the 7 train platform at Grand Central Station on the night of July 15. The grandmother was praying for safety, while the rosary was playing through her headphones, when she was attacked by a goon out of nowhere. The man is seen on surveillance video running up from behind and sucker-punching the woman in the head.

Police said the unidentified attacker then fled on the northbound 5 train.

On Thursday, the official Twitter account for the NYPD posted a video of the attack and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the assailant: “WANTED for ASSAULT: Know him? On 7/15 at 10:13 pm, at the Grand Central subway station in the Manhattan, a 60-year-old female was walking when she was punched in the back of the head in an unprovoked attack. If you have information, DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS.”

Police said Gallego was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. The victim suffered a fractured left arm and a bruised head.

“I felt a lot of pain and I yelled and I yelled,” Gallego told WABC-TV. “I didn’t know who the person was.”

“She fell on her left arm and she was totally disoriented. She didn’t know anything,” Gallego’s daughter Viviana Martinez told WCBS-TV. “She started screaming for help and nobody did help her, so she just went on the train and she called the ambulance from the actual train.”

Gallego, who works as a school crossing guard during the day and cleans an embassy at night, will be out of work because of her injuries sustained in the attack.

“She cannot work at the moment,” Martinez said of her mother, who is now wearing a cast on her arm. “She’s going to be out of work for about six weeks and she cannot do anything on her own. I have to constantly help her get dressed, cook, clean.”

“Awful. You know when you see these things on the news you never expect that would happen to your own mom. It was just too sad,” Martinez said.







Caught On Video: Woman Punched In Back Of Head In Unprovoked Subway Attack



www.youtube.com



There was another brutal subway incident recently in New York City that left a 58-year-old woman in a coma. A man attempted to steal a backpack shortly after 9:30 a.m. on July 17 at the Canal Street N train station, as reported by WCBS-TV. Than Htwe and her son were both walking up the stair when the thief tried to steal the backpack. During the struggle, the mother and son were knocked down the stairs. Her head struck the ground.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and needed emergency brain surgery.

“The doctors told us that the trauma to her head was so severe that she won’t be able to wake up,” the son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, and her husband, Myint Shein, said on a GoFundMe page.

The suspect fled the crime scene, and the NYPD is asking the public’s help in finding the man.

There were 223 felony assaults recorded in New York City’s subway system in the first five months of 2021, which was higher than any year since 1997, according to the New York Post.

Following the addition of 250 police officers to the subway system in late May to address safety concerns, the crime surge appears to be cooling off.

“Transit cops recorded 14 felony assaults in the two weeks between June 7 and June 20, the NYPD stats show — a dramatic turnaround from the 36 assaults reported between May 3 and May 16 and 25 between May 17 and May 30,” the Post reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

