https://therightscoop.com/watch-governor-ron-desantis-explains-why-he-wont-be-forcing-kids-to-wear-masks-in-schools/

Governor Ron DeSantis made big news today when he said Florida would not be forcing children to wear masks in schools and he explains why below:

Gov. @RonDeSantisFL on refusing to implement mask mandates in schools: “We’re not doing that in Florida. We need our kids to breathe. We need our kids to be able to be kids… there’s not very much science behind it.” pic.twitter.com/e0VAOtFRj2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2021



Aside from letting kids be kids and letting them breathe, DeSantis plainly says there’s not much science behind forcing children to wear masks.





In fact he pointed out that they’ve had some schools in Florida that had children wearing masks and some that didn’t, and he says the end results were hardly different.

Psaki was asked about it today and suggested that it should concern parents all over Florida that DeSantis isn’t forcing a mask mandate on children:



DeSantis said plainly in his presser that parents can certainly do what they want for their kids and DeSantis won’t get in the way of that. So if they want to mask their kids, they can. But DeSantis is drawing a line and saying there should NOT be a mask mandate for children because the science doesn’t back it up.

And regarding the reporter referencing DeSantis doing against something Biden said…well as we’ve already seen today, Biden is a source of COVID misinformation so I wouldn’t be touting anything he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

